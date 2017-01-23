Schuylkill County court - revocations
Beeler was charged on May 10, 2015, by Pottsville police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having a weapon while he was barred from having one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gwyneth Paltrow, Another Fake Doctor
|2 hr
|Fred Norris
|5
|Judge Carlson puts the smackdown on DA KERNAL
|7 hr
|Hairon Harry
|16
|Predictions for 2017
|Mon
|well fed skook
|41
|Inauguration Day
|Sun
|Barney 2 B Frank
|12
|Maple Syrup Fast
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|24
|Johnny Cakes
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|12
|sarges's.slop.and sandwhiches
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC