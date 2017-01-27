Schuylkill County Commissioners endorse...

Commissioners on Wednesday issued a proclamation endorsing the work, done by the county's Mental Health and Developmental Services, Drug & Alcohol programs, Children & Youth Services, the Office of Veterans Affairs, Schuylkill Community Action, Service Access & Management, the Office of Senior Services. The shelter opened last year at the United Presbyterian Church, 214 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and has beds for 13 men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.