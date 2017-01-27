Schuylkill County Commissioners endorse...
Commissioners on Wednesday issued a proclamation endorsing the work, done by the county's Mental Health and Developmental Services, Drug & Alcohol programs, Children & Youth Services, the Office of Veterans Affairs, Schuylkill Community Action, Service Access & Management, the Office of Senior Services. The shelter opened last year at the United Presbyterian Church, 214 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and has beds for 13 men.
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twitter Troll "Jew Goldstein" strikes again....
|5 hr
|misuse of legal s...
|2
|Volunteers Needed
|17 hr
|vlad da inhaler
|3
|George Michael Croaks?
|17 hr
|hope that helps
|22
|sarges's.slop.and sandwhiches
|Tue
|Local Tough Guy
|10
|cheep brew...and LOOSE WOMEN
|Tue
|freebase anecdotes
|8
|Predictions for 2017
|Tue
|10 days of fap ma...
|39
|Isn't this 1 of da Goons?
|Tue
|FBI SA Clarice St...
|3
