Schuylkill County Commissioners endor...

Schuylkill County Commissioners endorse...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Commissioners on Wednesday issued a proclamation endorsing the work, done by the county's Mental Health and Developmental Services, Drug & Alcohol programs, Children & Youth Services, the Office of Veterans Affairs, Schuylkill Community Action, Service Access & Management, the Office of Senior Services. The shelter opened last year at the United Presbyterian Church, 214 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and has beds for 13 men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Twitter Troll "Jew Goldstein" strikes again.... 5 hr misuse of legal s... 2
Volunteers Needed 17 hr vlad da inhaler 3
George Michael Croaks? 17 hr hope that helps 22
sarges's.slop.and sandwhiches Tue Local Tough Guy 10
cheep brew...and LOOSE WOMEN Tue freebase anecdotes 8
Predictions for 2017 Tue 10 days of fap ma... 39
Isn't this 1 of da Goons? Tue FBI SA Clarice St... 3
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC