Public feedback sought on on Schuylki...

Public feedback sought on on Schuylkill River Swing Bridge project

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: PlanPhilly

At a public feedback open house about the Grays Ferry Swing Bridge this Thursday, Schuylkill River Development Corporation's President said he wants to hear just one thing from attendees: "Stop screwing around, just get this thing built!" The bridge would be the next major step in the Schuylkill River Trail's march to connect the Delaware all the way to Pottsville, enabling the trail to cross the river at Gray's Ferry Crescent to link up to Bartram's Mile, the mile long path through Bartram's Garden which should open in spring. The SRDC decided to reuse a long-abandoned freight rail truss swing bridge next to the Grays Ferry Bridge to do so, acquiring the necessary property from Conrail over the summer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PlanPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is criticism of public officials on Topix prote... 4 hr Ghost of Thomas P... 3
George Michael Croaks? 18 hr good luck 11
How to Deal With Litigious People and Frivolous... Tue Gus the Groundhog 2
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Tue we R da WORLD 13
Problems with C&Y (Aug '15) Mon Lube me up buddy 16
Skook Kwanzaa 2016 Mon censorship croaks 7
Merry Christmas Topix Trolls 2016 Dec 29 bawitdaba 12
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC