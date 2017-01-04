Public feedback sought on on Schuylkill River Swing Bridge project

At a public feedback open house about the Grays Ferry Swing Bridge this Thursday, Schuylkill River Development Corporation's President said he wants to hear just one thing from attendees: "Stop screwing around, just get this thing built!" The bridge would be the next major step in the Schuylkill River Trail's march to connect the Delaware all the way to Pottsville, enabling the trail to cross the river at Gray's Ferry Crescent to link up to Bartram's Mile, the mile long path through Bartram's Garden which should open in spring. The SRDC decided to reuse a long-abandoned freight rail truss swing bridge next to the Grays Ferry Bridge to do so, acquiring the necessary property from Conrail over the summer .

