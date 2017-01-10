Insurance Customers In Pennsylvania Look To Trump To Ease Their Burden
Abra and Matt Schultz, both 32, recently built a house in a middle class neighborhood in Pottsville, Pa. Matt works as a carpenter foreman for a construction company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Cakes
|5 hr
|michelle obummer
|12
|Maple Syrup Fast
|8 hr
|Scrappie Drappie
|24
|MLK Day 2017 🐒🍉🍗🔫
|8 hr
|Deshawn Wilkins
|11
|Future generals, 1967
|8 hr
|Deshawn Wilkins
|2
|Chiraqis whoop Trump voting aspie kid
|Jan 16
|nosey
|15
|Volunteers Needed
|Jan 16
|fang facts
|5
|QuackCam dot com
|Jan 16
|deviant quacks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC