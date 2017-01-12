Insurance Customers In Pennsylvania Look To Trump To Ease Their Burden
Abra and Matt Schultz, both 32, recently built a house in a middle-class neighborhood in Pottsville, Pa. Matt works as a carpenter foreman for a construction company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volunteers Needed
|23 hr
|Van Helsing VII
|4
|Twitter Troll "Jew Goldstein" strikes again....
|Thu
|misuse of legal s...
|2
|George Michael Croaks?
|Wed
|hope that helps
|22
|sarges's.slop.and sandwhiches
|Jan 10
|Local Tough Guy
|10
|cheep brew...and LOOSE WOMEN
|Jan 10
|freebase anecdotes
|8
|Predictions for 2017
|Jan 10
|10 days of fap ma...
|39
|Isn't this 1 of da Goons?
|Jan 10
|FBI SA Clarice St...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC