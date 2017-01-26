Future generals, 1967

Future generals, 1967

There are 3 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from Sunday Jan 15, titled Future generals, 1967. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

Gerard Forken A©Stars and Stripes South Vietnam, February, 1967: Capt. George A. Joulwan of Pottsville, Pa., Battalion Operations Officer of 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division, shows his commander, Lt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Red One

New York, NY

#1 Wednesday Jan 18
Da Kernal must be so jelly now.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deshawn Wilkins

United States

#2 Thursday Jan 19
Dat Genral didnt do nuffin.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
eatmymancunt

San Jose, CA

#3 Saturday Jan 21
Da Kernal is stuck in a Trumpland turd.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yorkville Crusader appointed news editor for Po... (Jun '08) 23 min Alternate Facts 27
Predictions for 2017 5 hr slow times in da OB 43
Judge Carlson puts the smackdown on DA KERNAL 8 hr Da Dingo Warrior 17
Gwyneth Paltrow, Another Fake Doctor Wed Wizard of Off 8
Inauguration Day Jan 22 Barney 2 B Frank 12
Maple Syrup Fast Jan 21 eatmymancunt 24
Johnny Cakes Jan 21 eatmymancunt 12
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC