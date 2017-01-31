Cops: Mom attacks Pa. assistant principal after welfare hearing20 minutes ago
Police say a Pennsylvania woman beat up her daughter's assistant vice principal after she testified at a child welfare hearing. Pottsville police say 37-year-old Carisa Rhoads went after North Schuylkill Elementary official Janel Hansbury after Monday's county Children and Youth hearing.
