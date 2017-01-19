There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Thursday Jan 19, titled Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

They needed help, they got busy signals, and the state Department of Labor and Industry promised changes for unemployed people trying to get their benefits. Last week, after a Newswatch 16 investigation showed how the jobless could not get through on the phone, the Department of Labor and Industry asked people to use its web page.

