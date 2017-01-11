Busy Signal - Unemployment Benefits L...

Busy Signal - Unemployment Benefits Line Jammed

Wednesday Jan 11

These busy signals follow the layoff of more than 500 state workers who answered phone calls from the jobless to help them file unemployment claims. The state laid off call workers and closed down three call centers when a four-year program that paid for them expired last month.

