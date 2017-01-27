27 participants compete for titles
The 2017 Miss Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Pageant and Miss Central Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen Pageant is slated for Saturday at the Mifflin County Middle School in Lewistown. The pageant, sponsored by the Miss Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Organization, is set to start at 4 p.m. with a tribute to the late George Michael as this year's theme.
