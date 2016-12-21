Threat closes Schuylkill offices
There are 3 comments on the Times News story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Threat closes Schuylkill offices. In it, Times News reports that:
A Mechanicsville woman is in Schuylkill County prison after leaving a bomb threat with the answering service for the Children and Youth Service Agency early Monday morning. Jaclyn Marie Hollywood, 34, was charged by investigating officer Detective Kirk Becker with threats to use weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, all third-degree felonies; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Pierogies, schizophrenia and low grade crank gets the best of skooks, sometimes.
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Or if you are so high, you want to postpone your C&Y hearing until a later date.
#3 Thursday Dec 22
Drugs and bass turds are forbidden by Allah. Terrorism is sacred, however.
