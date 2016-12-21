Threat closes Schuylkill offices

Threat closes Schuylkill offices

There are 3 comments on the Times News story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Threat closes Schuylkill offices. In it, Times News reports that:

A Mechanicsville woman is in Schuylkill County prison after leaving a bomb threat with the answering service for the Children and Youth Service Agency early Monday morning. Jaclyn Marie Hollywood, 34, was charged by investigating officer Detective Kirk Becker with threats to use weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, all third-degree felonies; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jaclyn Marie Hollywood

Matawan, NJ

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Pierogies, schizophrenia and low grade crank gets the best of skooks, sometimes.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Opioid mamas

Schnecksville, PA

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Jaclyn Marie Hollywood wrote:
Pierogies, schizophrenia and low grade crank gets the best of skooks, sometimes.
Or if you are so high, you want to postpone your C&Y hearing until a later date.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pottsville Imam

New York, NY

#3 Thursday Dec 22
Drugs and bass turds are forbidden by Allah. Terrorism is sacred, however.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merry Christmas Topix Trolls 2016 4 hr Donald Trump 1
Johnny Cakes 10 hr chubby chaser 7
Liptok being considered for Trump cabinet? 12 hr Boot 12
Chiropractors are not medical doctors Dec 22 Pottsville Imam 20
Chiropractors are not medical professionals Dec 22 Pottsville Imam 3
Bad Weather Causes Spam Shortage (Jan '14) Dec 22 Pottsville Imam 3
Russia Ambassador versus Sandnigr Dec 22 Pottsville Imam 2
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC