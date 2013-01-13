Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films music video in Duryea
There are 13 comments on the Weekender story from Tuesday Dec 27, titled Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films music video in Duryea. In it, Weekender reports that:
James Callahan, of Kingston, visualizes a shot while Wilkes-Barre filmmaker, Terrell Bobbett, looks at a scene through his lens during the Tusko music video shoot in Duryea Oct. 1. A burning barrel adds ambiance while cast and crew film a scene for Tusko's music video in Duryea.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekender.
|
#1 Monday
That is total Skook life.
|
#2 Monday
A lot of meth was done that day.
|
#3 Monday
I love that song More Meth More Meth More Meth.
|
#4 Monday
Did I read that right? A child fight ring?
|
#5 Monday
|
United States
|
#6 Monday
What was the name of the band Porkchop played in down at the Roller Roost?
|
#7 Monday
I think that was the Rusty Trombone Band. Some dude they called Hot Carl played bass for them back in the day.
|
#8 Yesterday
Wasn't it the local aspie band consisting entirely of 5 idiot savants? The Excrement Throwers? I think?
|
#9 Yesterday
The only thing more bizarre than an Aspbergers band would be a white rapper with Aspbergers and an unhealthy obsession with a bad movie from the 90's.
https://youtu.be/JQsk37CKvkU
|
#10 Yesterday
Back during their Roller Roost days.... where are they now?
|
#11 Yesterday
|
#12 Yesterday
Side note: I think the lead singer in the video is kicking around those court docs that the Aspy keeps coming on Topix and asking for links to. Apparently there are no links, they are hard copies ... maybe just look for the papers with the shoe prints on them?
Hope that helps.
|
#13 Yesterday
I think some locals have proven that with the right support structure these type of kids can grow into high functioning adults and in some cases become our local politicians and business leaders. I mean it is Schuylkill County after all. Don't give up on these kids, this lady in the video has some unorthodox methods, but they seem to be working for the kid...
Get the tissues ready (and maybe a mop and bucket too)....
https://youtu.be/wX4j6MG794Q
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pottsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is criticism of public officials on Topix prote...
|8 hr
|Ghost of Thomas P...
|3
|George Michael Croaks?
|23 hr
|good luck
|11
|How to Deal With Litigious People and Frivolous...
|Tue
|Gus the Groundhog
|2
|Problems with C&Y (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Lube me up buddy
|16
|Skook Kwanzaa 2016
|Mon
|censorship croaks
|7
|Merry Christmas Topix Trolls 2016
|Dec 29
|bawitdaba
|12
|Carrie Fisher Croaks... Then Debbie Reynolds Does!
|Dec 29
|twofer mortuary s...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pottsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC