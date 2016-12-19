Matt Rourke/AP, License: N/A, Created...

Matt Rourke/AP, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:19 09:19:21

Tuesday Dec 20

Protesters demonstrate ahead of Pennsylvania's 58th Electoral College at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The demonstrators were waving signs and chanting in freezing temperatures Monday morning as delegates began arriving at the state Capitol to cast the state's electoral votes for president.

