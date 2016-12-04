Get to know Inner Temple on their new...

Get to know Inner Temple on their newest LP Captivity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Inner Temple is a band based in northeastern Pennsylvania that is brand new to The Key's radar. Aside from the fact that it was released in 2016, the group's most LP Captivity is a quintessential late '90s / early 00s alt-rock record: heavily distorted guitars, driving percussion and coarse vocals that were popularized by powerhouses like System of a Down and Bayside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Michael Croaks 2 hr Gayville PA 13
Merry Christmas Topix Trolls 2016 4 hr cynical old troll 7
Skook Kwanzaa 2016 Mon Ray Ray da pimp 2
Liptok being considered for Trump cabinet? Sun wawa 15
Johnny Cakes Dec 24 chubby chaser 7
Chiropractors are not medical doctors Dec 22 Pottsville Imam 20
Chiropractors are not medical professionals Dec 22 Pottsville Imam 3
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,442 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC