Get to know Inner Temple on their newest LP Captivity

Inner Temple is a band based in northeastern Pennsylvania that is brand new to The Key's radar. Aside from the fact that it was released in 2016, the group's most LP Captivity is a quintessential late '90s / early 00s alt-rock record: heavily distorted guitars, driving percussion and coarse vocals that were popularized by powerhouses like System of a Down and Bayside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.