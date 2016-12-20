2016 in review: Embezzlement cases in...

2016 in review: Embezzlement cases in...

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Times News

Amanda J. Devine, 33, stole nearly $33,000 from the Kidder Township Fire Company's relief fund while she was the treasurer. She took the money because her family was having financial problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Michael Croaks 5 hr Pottsville Shrink 32
Skook Kwanzaa 2016 23 hr Linus 6
Merry Christmas Topix Trolls 2016 Thu bawitdaba 12
Carrie Fisher Croaks... Then Debbie Reynolds Does! Thu twofer mortuary s... 2
Liptok being considered for Trump cabinet? Dec 25 wawa 15
Johnny Cakes Dec 24 chubby chaser 7
Chiropractors are not medical doctors Dec 22 Pottsville Imam 20
See all Pottsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottsville Forum Now

Pottsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Pottsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC