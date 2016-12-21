2 injured in Rt. 54 crash
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 24 on Route 54, near the intersection with Buck Mountain Road, in Mahanoy Township, according to state police at the Frackville barracks. Police said one of the victims was wanted on an active bench warrant and was lodged in the Schuylkill County Prison in Pottsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
