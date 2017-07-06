Pottsgroves' Police Assist In Shooting Incident

Two individuals - a male and female, neither of whom were identified by name, age, or residence - were victims of gunshot wounds in separate, but what Pottstown police indicated may be related, shootings that occurred Wednesday shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 447 Chestnut St., police department Capt. Robert R. Thomas said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.