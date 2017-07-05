PA Philharmonic Reveals Upcoming Program

A free performance of the Pennsylvania Philharmonic Brass Quintet, led by Music Director Michael Butterman, will introduce and celebrate the 2017-2018 season program of the Pennsylvania Philharmonic Orchestra during a July 10 program hosted from 6:30-8:30 p.m. by Steel River Playhouse, 245 E. High St. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made online here; by sending an e-mail request to [email protected] ; or by calling 484-925-0765. Butterman and the Philharmonic, which have been featured during special programs in Pottsgrove and Pottstown schools, will present "an evening of music, New Orleans-inspired hors d'oeuvres, and bourbon tasting" to reveal portions of its coming offerings.

