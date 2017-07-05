PA Philharmonic Reveals Upcoming Program

PA Philharmonic Reveals Upcoming Program

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A free performance of the Pennsylvania Philharmonic Brass Quintet, led by Music Director Michael Butterman, will introduce and celebrate the 2017-2018 season program of the Pennsylvania Philharmonic Orchestra during a July 10 program hosted from 6:30-8:30 p.m. by Steel River Playhouse, 245 E. High St. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made online here; by sending an e-mail request to [email protected] ; or by calling 484-925-0765. Butterman and the Philharmonic, which have been featured during special programs in Pottsgrove and Pottstown schools, will present "an evening of music, New Orleans-inspired hors d'oeuvres, and bourbon tasting" to reveal portions of its coming offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May '17 Kenneth Lerch 1
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '17 lyndsie bechtel 24
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb '17 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16) Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC