Mascaro Firm Donates $50,000 To Two YMCAs

J.P. Mascaro and Sons , the Audubon-based company that provides contracted waste hauling and recycling services to Lower Pottsgrove, is scheduled today to present the YMCAs of Pottstown and Audubon with $50,000 in part to help "a high number of kids who need additional learning support socially, emotionally, physically, intellectually and spiritually," the recipients said. There's up to another $50,000 in matching grants waiting to be donated by Mascaro, according to a release from the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA, if other area businesses make similar donations.

