Mascaro Firm Donates $50,000 To Two Y...

Mascaro Firm Donates $50,000 To Two YMCAs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

J.P. Mascaro and Sons , the Audubon-based company that provides contracted waste hauling and recycling services to Lower Pottsgrove, is scheduled today to present the YMCAs of Pottstown and Audubon with $50,000 in part to help "a high number of kids who need additional learning support socially, emotionally, physically, intellectually and spiritually," the recipients said. There's up to another $50,000 in matching grants waiting to be donated by Mascaro, according to a release from the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA, if other area businesses make similar donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May '17 Kenneth Lerch 1
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '17 lyndsie bechtel 24
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb '17 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16) Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,757 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC