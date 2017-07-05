Bridge Open, Ready For SunnyBrook SummerFest

The formerly fallen vehicular bridge from Sunnybrook Road over Sprogel's Run into the parking lot at SunnyBrook Ballroom has been replaced and re-opened, only a month after a 50-ton crane fell through while crossing it and caused the structure to collapse . The work, which a SunnyBrook press release said had been expected to take significantly longer, was fast-tracked by its contractor, Kinsley Construction of Wyomissing PA.

