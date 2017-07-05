Bridge Open, Ready For SunnyBrook Sum...

Bridge Open, Ready For SunnyBrook SummerFest

The formerly fallen vehicular bridge from Sunnybrook Road over Sprogel's Run into the parking lot at SunnyBrook Ballroom has been replaced and re-opened, only a month after a 50-ton crane fell through while crossing it and caused the structure to collapse . The work, which a SunnyBrook press release said had been expected to take significantly longer, was fast-tracked by its contractor, Kinsley Construction of Wyomissing PA.

