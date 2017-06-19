Zlomek Named To Township Parks Vacancy
The Post Publications' managing editor, Joe Zlomek, was appointed June 8 by the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners as a volunteer member of the township Parks and Recreation Board to fulfill the unexpired term of Richard Wood, who recently relocated. Zlomek, whose family has lived in Lower Pottsgrove for 28 years, was one of five residents who requested appointment to the vacancy.
