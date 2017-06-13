Western SWAT Team Will Train In New H...

Western SWAT Team Will Train In New Hanover

Tuesday Jun 13

Police negotiators who are members of the Montgomery County SWAT - Western Region team are expected to conduct training exercises Wednesday in the area of Swamp Pike and North Charlotte Street, the New Hanover Township Police Department reported on its Facebook page . The time for the exercises was not specified.

