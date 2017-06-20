Western SWAT Team Returns To New Hanover

For a second consecutive week, members of the Montgomery County SWAT - Western Region team are expected to conduct training exercises Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of Swamp Pike and North Charlotte Street in New Hanover, the Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department reported on its Facebook page . The Western Region team is one of three groups of specially trained law enforcement officers who respond in emergency situations.

