Western SWAT Team Returns To New Hanover
For a second consecutive week, members of the Montgomery County SWAT - Western Region team are expected to conduct training exercises Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of Swamp Pike and North Charlotte Street in New Hanover, the Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department reported on its Facebook page . The Western Region team is one of three groups of specially trained law enforcement officers who respond in emergency situations.
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|May '17
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
