Wednesday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Cancer Network Urges Governor's Intervention The American Cancer Society's political arm this week asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to appeal to senators for help in improving health care coverage under proposed laws now moving through Congress. Montgomery County's Latest Emergency Dispatches Did you just hear a siren? It could be the police, emergency medical service personnel, or fire companies being dispatched by Montgomery County's Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.