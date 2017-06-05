Wawa Honors Armed Forces

Wawa Inc. has opened a new store in Pottstown, Pa. To mark the opening of the new store, the retailer is hosting a military-inspired celebration complete with a military salute to the men and women of the U.S. armed forces and a check presentation for $500 to the U.S. Marine Corp Toys for Tots foundation; the donation will be made on behalf of the son of the General manager of the Pottstown store, who currently serves in the Marine Corps and was recently deployed to Operation Iraqi freedom.

