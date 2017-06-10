Wawa Employees Targets In Wednesday Thefts

A 27-year-old man who was last known to be living in Royersford has been arrested on theft and related charges for allegedly stealing the wallets of employees at local Wawa convenience stores, North Coventry Police reported Friday on their website . Facing charges is David R. Holt III, who was taken into custody Wednesday , after he was said to have targeted workers at Wawa locations at 260 W. Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, and at 1417 S. Hanover St., Pottstown.

