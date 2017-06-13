Tuesday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post
Upper Pottsgrove Schedules Fishing Rodeo Go fish! If you're age 13 or younger and live in Upper Pottsgrove, you can do that free Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the township fishing rodeo. You might even win a prize for the biggest fish caught.
