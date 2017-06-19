Township Concert Series Returns This ...

Township Concert Series Returns This Sunday

Monday Jun 19

Lower Pottsgrove's summer concert series, underwritten by Exelon Corp. and its Limerick Generating Station, debuts this Sunday with a performance by veteran local band and community favorite, the Bill Koss Combo . The show, and the five others in the series that runs through Aug. 6, opens at 6 p.m. at the Bandstand in Sanatoga Park, 223 S. Sanatoga Rd. The concerts are free and open to the public, including residents of Pottstown borough and adjacent townships.

Pottstown, PA

