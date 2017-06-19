Township Concert Series Returns This Sunday

Lower Pottsgrove's summer concert series, underwritten by Exelon Corp. and its Limerick Generating Station, debuts this Sunday with a performance by veteran local band and community favorite, the Bill Koss Combo . The show, and the five others in the series that runs through Aug. 6, opens at 6 p.m. at the Bandstand in Sanatoga Park, 223 S. Sanatoga Rd. The concerts are free and open to the public, including residents of Pottstown borough and adjacent townships.

