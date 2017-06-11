Sunday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post
Highway Projects To Affect 422, 100, Local Roads If you have plans to travel next week through portions of Lower Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Upper Pottsgrove, Limerick, or Valley Forge, anticipate travel delays due to seven different PennDOT-authorized projects. Academy Hall Disturbance Troubles Police Chief A late May disturbance outside an event being held at Academy Hall, 1700 Industrial Hwy., has Lower Pottsgrove Police Chief Michael Foltz calling for a talk with its representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|May 13
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC