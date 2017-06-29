Sheriff Arrests Four From Pottstown In Sweep

Four Pottstown residents were among eight individuals arrested Wednesday by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies in overnight raids to pick up what Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny described as "deadbeat parents" who failed to make child support payments ordered by the courts. Shaun Newell, 1908 Keim St., Pottstown, Pa., who Kilkenny said owes $6,210.77 in unmade payments for two children; Two teams of deputies and K9s covered Norristown, Pottstown, King of Prussia and Lafayette Hill in the sweep Wednesday from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. No incidents occurred during the arrests, Kilkenny said.

