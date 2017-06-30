Senate OKs PA Budget Expenses, Not Revenue
Pennsylvania senators, including Sen. Bob Mensch - whose 24th District includes Pottstown borough, and West and Upper Pottsgrove, New Hanover, and Douglass townships - voted overwhelmingly this morning to support a state 2017-2018 general fund budget of nearly $32 billion. The budget includes several items that Pottsgrove School District Business Administrator David Nester earlier this week told the Board of School Directors he hoped would be kept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|May '17
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC