Senate OKs PA Budget Expenses, Not Revenue

Friday Jun 30

Pennsylvania senators, including Sen. Bob Mensch - whose 24th District includes Pottstown borough, and West and Upper Pottsgrove, New Hanover, and Douglass townships - voted overwhelmingly this morning to support a state 2017-2018 general fund budget of nearly $32 billion. The budget includes several items that Pottsgrove School District Business Administrator David Nester earlier this week told the Board of School Directors he hoped would be kept.

