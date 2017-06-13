School Bus Pick-Ups At 'Green' Concer...

School Bus Pick-Ups At 'Green' Concern Board

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

No matter how many children may attend Pottsgrove School District classrooms from future homes to be built at the Sanatoga Green development - and the number of new learners remains a matter of debate - Lower Pottsgrove commissioners Thursday openly worried about students' safety in boarding buses on or near busy and truck-filled Evergreen Road. They asked for alternatives to offer young riders protection from traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May '17 Kenneth Lerch 1
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '17 lyndsie bechtel 24
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb '17 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16) Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Montgomery County was issued at June 19 at 3:48AM EDT

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC