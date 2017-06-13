School Bus Pick-Ups At 'Green' Concern Board

No matter how many children may attend Pottsgrove School District classrooms from future homes to be built at the Sanatoga Green development - and the number of new learners remains a matter of debate - Lower Pottsgrove commissioners Thursday openly worried about students' safety in boarding buses on or near busy and truck-filled Evergreen Road. They asked for alternatives to offer young riders protection from traffic.

