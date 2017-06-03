Route 100 Maintenance To Affect Week's Travel

A portion of Route 100, crossing the borough of Pottstown and Upper Pottsgrove Township between King Street and U.S. Route 422, will be the site of planned highway maintenance during the coming week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced . What PennDOT described as "shoulder stabilization" on 100 will close its right lane next Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily between the intersections, the agency said.

