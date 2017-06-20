Restaurant inspection reports for Montco now available
If you dine out in Montgomery County, you can now check the latest health inspection reports for restaurants from Bala Cynwyd to Pottstown, from Warminster to Harleysville. Clean Plates is a searchable database that also contains inspection write-ups for restaurants in Philadelphia and Bucks County in Pennsylvania, and Gloucester County in New Jersey.
