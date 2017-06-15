Pottstown Retail Store Robbed At Gunp...

Pottstown Retail Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A suspect armed with a gun robbed the Circle K convenience store, 312 Manatawny St. , Thursday at about 2:49 a.m., the Pottstown Police Department reported on its Facebook page . It supplied two different photos of the individual, taken from a surveillance camera, and asked the public for help in identification.

