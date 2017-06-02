Pottstown Cancer Center Looking For Drivers
For the estimated 76,000 Pennsylvania residents who sometime this year will learn they have cancer, getting to scheduled treatments may become one of their biggest obstacles. The Pottstown Memorial Regional Cancer Center, 1800 E. High St. , is looking for volunteer drivers to help ensure local patients can reach the critical care they need without additional stress.
