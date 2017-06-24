Pottsgrove Loses More Tax Revenue In ...

Pottsgrove Loses More Tax Revenue In Appeal

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

The Pottsgrove School District expects to lose between $30,000 and $40,000 in tax revenue annually, following its approval last week of an assessment appeal settlement on a portion of shopping center property located at North State and Wilson streets within Upper Pottsgrove Township. The district, the township, and owners of the center - which lost a Giant Supermarket and several other tenants to the nearby Upland Square project when it opened - negotiated a dramatic drop in value for the land over a 7-year period, resulting in the revenue loss.

