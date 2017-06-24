Pottsgrove Loses More Tax Revenue In Appeal
The Pottsgrove School District expects to lose between $30,000 and $40,000 in tax revenue annually, following its approval last week of an assessment appeal settlement on a portion of shopping center property located at North State and Wilson streets within Upper Pottsgrove Township. The district, the township, and owners of the center - which lost a Giant Supermarket and several other tenants to the nearby Upland Square project when it opened - negotiated a dramatic drop in value for the land over a 7-year period, resulting in the revenue loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|May '17
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC