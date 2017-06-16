Friday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Friday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Friday Jun 16

Pottstown Retail Store Robbed At Gunpoint Police released few details of a Thursday morning armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store at Manatawny and North State streets, but provided two photos and asked for public help in identification. Firefighters Make Elevator Rescue Thursday A stuck elevator Thursday afternoon at a West Main Street, Trappe PA, building prompted a rescue call to the Trappe and Collegeville fire companies.

