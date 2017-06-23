Four Identified In Pottstown Stabbing Fight
Four men - one from West Pottsgrove, two from Pottstown, and one from East Coventry - were identified Wednesday by borough police has having been involved in a fight the previous night that resulted in the stabbing of one victim. The wounded man was being treated at a regional hospital, and the incident remains under investigation, Pottstown Police Capt.
