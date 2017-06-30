Events Celebrate Our Nation's Indepen...

Events Celebrate Our Nation's Independence Day

Thursday Jun 29

Next week at the Daniel Boone Homestead, 400 Daniel Boone Rd. , friends of the site are planning a birthday party the fabled pioneer and explorer might personally appreciate. Boone, who served as a militia officer during the American Revolutionary War and then went on to make a name for himself as a frontiersman, was born in Birdsboro in 1734.

