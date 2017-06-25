Bill Koss Combo Still Rockin' Decades...

Bill Koss Combo Still Rockin' Decades Later

Sunday Jun 25

It was more than 50 years ago that local musician Bill "Itchy" Koss decided he and some friends could entertain at a wedding party far better than the bands he was hearing then. That's when the Bill Koss Combo was founded, his family members explain, and began playing everything and anything a newly married couple might want to hear as they celebrated their big day.

