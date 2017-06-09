Arrest Ends Township Detective's Investigation

A Lower Pottsgrove man has been arrested on multiple counts of armed robbery, theft, and retail theft following an investigation by township Detective Daniel Kienle into a series of incidents that occurred at locations in Lower Pottsgrove, Pottstown, and West Pottsgrove during late January , Police Chief Michael Foltz announced Thursday to the township Board of Commissioners. Facing charges is Joseph Parks, formerly of the Rolling Hills apartment complex on Buchert Road, where he was living with a relative.

