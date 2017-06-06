3 Area High Schools Among 'Most Challenging'

Three area high schools - Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley, and Phoenixville - have been cited by The Washington Post newspaper as being among "America's Most Challenging High Schools," an annual ranking of "how successfully schools challenged their students," it said. Of the 2,369 schools from across the nation on the 2017 edition of the list, 35 were located in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.