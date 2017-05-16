Township Responders Had Hands Full Monday
The crash of a tractor trailer and a resulting fuel spill Monday shortly after 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 422 near its Armand Hammer Boulevard interchange, and the 9:30 a.m. collapse of a Sanatoga bridge beneath the 50-ton weight of a mobile crane , kept first-responder fire, police, and ambulance crews busy in Lower Pottsgrove Township for much of the day. The 422 accident forced the closure of its eastbound lanes between the Route 100 and Sanatoga interchanges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|May 13
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC