Township Responders Had Hands Full Monday

The crash of a tractor trailer and a resulting fuel spill Monday shortly after 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 422 near its Armand Hammer Boulevard interchange, and the 9:30 a.m. collapse of a Sanatoga bridge beneath the 50-ton weight of a mobile crane , kept first-responder fire, police, and ambulance crews busy in Lower Pottsgrove Township for much of the day. The 422 accident forced the closure of its eastbound lanes between the Route 100 and Sanatoga interchanges.

