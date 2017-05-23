School Board Ready To Name New MS Principal
Tonight's Pottsgrove Board of School Directors' meeting agenda includes an administrative appointment of Matthew A. "Matt" Boyer as principal of Pottsgrove Middle School for the 2017-2018 academic year, Superintendent Dr. William Shirk confirmed. It states his starting salary will be $122,500, if approved, but his start date is yet to be determined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E...
|May 13
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC