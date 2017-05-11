Pottstown, Spring City Memorial Help ...

Pottstown, Spring City Memorial Help Needed

Thursday May 11

American flags are scheduled to be placed next weekend on the local graves of more than 2,800 members of U.S. armed forces by volunteers of the Pottstown area's several veterans organizations and others. The groups are encouraging members of the public to join them in helping to place the flags in advance of Memorial Day, May 29. May 20 at 8:30 a.m. on about 1,900 military graves in Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave. ; and May 21 at 8 a.m. on about 900 military graves in the St. Aloysius New Cemetery on Buchert Road in Lower Pottsgrove.

Pottstown, PA

