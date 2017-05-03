Police Arrest Man For Alleged 'Road Rage'

A Pottstown man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday after Lower Pottsgrove police arrested and charged him in what they described as an alleged "road rage incident" that occurred on East High Street. Evan J. Lantrip faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct during the hearing before Magisterial District Justice Edward C. Kropp Sr. In a release, township police Ofc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.