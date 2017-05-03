Police Arrest Man For Alleged 'Road Rage'
A Pottstown man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday after Lower Pottsgrove police arrested and charged him in what they described as an alleged "road rage incident" that occurred on East High Street. Evan J. Lantrip faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct during the hearing before Magisterial District Justice Edward C. Kropp Sr. In a release, township police Ofc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC