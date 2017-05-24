PMSI Awarded As 'Best' PA Health Care...

PMSI Awarded As 'Best' PA Health Care Group

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Pottstown Medical Specialists Inc. , a physician-owned medical practice with offices in Montgomery and Berks counties and headquartered on Medical Drive, has been named the "Best Multi-Specialty Health Care Group" in Pennsylvania as part of the 2017 Private Healthcare Awards presented by Global Health And Pharma , a worldwide publication that focuses on health care and pharmaceuticals industries, the firm announced Tuesday . The awards are "given solely on merit," and are intended "to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition," the quarterly magazine's publisher, AI Global Media Ltd. , said.

