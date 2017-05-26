Parades, Observances Planned Across M...

Parades, Observances Planned Across MontCo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Memorial Day parades, events, and observances are scheduled throughout the holiday weekend across western Montgomery County and elsewhere to pay honor and tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The borough's Memorial Day parade, which features the Budweiser Clydesdale horses and its trademark wagon as participants, begins Monday at 10 a.m. from the Good Will Steam Fire Engine Company, 714 E. High St. It continues west on High, north on Manatawny, and west on King streets to Memorial Park, to be followed by an annual Memorial Day service scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The service in the park does not start until the parade ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selling Homes He Didn't Own: Norristown Man's E... May 13 Kenneth Lerch 1
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '17 lyndsie bechtel 24
Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11) Feb '17 tafn 5
Haron and sons auto Jan '17 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16) Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC