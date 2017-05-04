Only One DUI At Stop, But So Much More Too
At a sobriety checkpoint conducted late last month by Lower Pottsgrove police and the Pottstown DUI Task Force, law enforcers made only one alcohol-related arrest for driving under the influence. Not much, Lower Pottsgrove Commissioner and former West Pottsgrove police chief Earl Swavely, acknowledges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|lyndsie bechtel
|24
|Halfway Houses and Their Effects (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|tafn
|5
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan '17
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC